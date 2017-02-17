© aws

AWS Electronics gains full TS 16949:2009 approval for Slovakia facility

AWS Electronics Group's facility in Námestovo, Slovakia, has achieved full TS 16949 certification, the international standard for Automotive Quality Management Systems.

WS Electronics has invested significantly in its Slovakia facility since its inception nine years ago. There have been several phases of expansion. The company moved from its original location onto a Green Field site in 2010. Since that time the facility has seen two further expansions in manufacturing space, taking the total factory now to a size of 38,000 ft². The original dedicated high volume automotive hall has also recently been expanded with the addition of a second automotive line.



The Námestovo site now employs over 250 employees and has seen revenue growth of 25% year on year over the last four years.



Paul Deehan, AWS Electronics Group CEO, comments: “We embarked on our first Automotive project just over two years ago, working for one of the world’s largest Tier 1 suppliers. The success of that programme has been testament to the skills and attitude of all of our staff. As soon as we were awarded that project we set upon a training and development programme in order to become fully TS accredited. We have worked under the standard letter of conformity for over a year now and so are delighted to have achieved and been accredited to the full standard. This success has resulted in AWS being awarded other automotive programmes and we see a very bright future ahead as we further expand that part of our overall business offering.