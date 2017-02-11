© aspocomp PCB | February 15, 2017
'Our main strategic objective for 2016 was well achieved on the whole.'
Sales peaked in the fourth quarter, amounting to EUR 6.6 million (EUR 4.8 million 10-12/2015), a year-on-year increase of 39 percent.
Mikko Montonen, CEO Aspocomp Group Plc, comments on the latest fiscal stats.
“Our main strategic objective for 2016 – ‘Accelerate growth’ – was well achieved on the whole. The market situation was weak at the beginning of the year, but sales began growing in line with expectations during the second quarter and remained strong throughout the year.
Sales developed well as from the second quarter and peaked in the fourth quarter, amounting to EUR 6.6 million (EUR 4.8 million 10-12/2015), a year-on-year increase of 39 percent. Full-year net sales amounted to EUR 21.6 million (EUR 17.5 million/2015), representing very strong annual growth of 24 percent.
The development of the new generation of computer network systems generated demand for PCBs, which picked up significantly towards the end of the year and was the main driver of growth in the fourth quarter. The needs of automotive industry customers remained firm throughout the year and the entire customer segment doubled its sales compared to the previous year.
Profitability improved clearly during the fourth quarter as deliveries focused on more technologically demanding products. The operating result for the fourth quarter amounted to EUR 0.8 million, over 12 percent of net sales. Full-year operating result rose into the black and amounted to EUR 0.7 million, or over 3 percent of net sales. Working capital increased by EUR 1.6 million due to business growth. In spite of this, the cash flow was positive at EUR 0.1 million.
The printed circuit board market is estimated to grow by 2 percent in 2017 (source: Custer Consulting Group). Aspocomp expects net sales growth to continue outpacing the market and reach a level of about 10 percent in 2017. Profitability is expected to improve from 2016, mainly due to the growing net sales and more balanced demand."
“Our main strategic objective for 2016 – ‘Accelerate growth’ – was well achieved on the whole. The market situation was weak at the beginning of the year, but sales began growing in line with expectations during the second quarter and remained strong throughout the year.
Sales developed well as from the second quarter and peaked in the fourth quarter, amounting to EUR 6.6 million (EUR 4.8 million 10-12/2015), a year-on-year increase of 39 percent. Full-year net sales amounted to EUR 21.6 million (EUR 17.5 million/2015), representing very strong annual growth of 24 percent.
The development of the new generation of computer network systems generated demand for PCBs, which picked up significantly towards the end of the year and was the main driver of growth in the fourth quarter. The needs of automotive industry customers remained firm throughout the year and the entire customer segment doubled its sales compared to the previous year.
Profitability improved clearly during the fourth quarter as deliveries focused on more technologically demanding products. The operating result for the fourth quarter amounted to EUR 0.8 million, over 12 percent of net sales. Full-year operating result rose into the black and amounted to EUR 0.7 million, or over 3 percent of net sales. Working capital increased by EUR 1.6 million due to business growth. In spite of this, the cash flow was positive at EUR 0.1 million.
The printed circuit board market is estimated to grow by 2 percent in 2017 (source: Custer Consulting Group). Aspocomp expects net sales growth to continue outpacing the market and reach a level of about 10 percent in 2017. Profitability is expected to improve from 2016, mainly due to the growing net sales and more balanced demand."
Kitron receives communications order from Kongsberg Kitron has received a NOK 120 million order from Kongsberg Defence Systems for military...
Romanian cable manufacturer Romcab files for insolvency Romanian cable manufacturer Romcab has filed for insolvency.
'Our main strategic objective for 2016 was well achieved on the whole.' Sales peaked in the fourth quarter, amounting to EUR 6.6 million (EUR 4.8 million...
Aspocomp with net sales of EUR 6.6 million in 4Q/2016 In 2017, net sales are expected to grow approximately 10 percent and the operating result...
A call for commitment in the Medical Industry As the development of standardizing PCB requirements for the Medical Industry...
Innokas Medical has new owner Finnish family owned company, Serres Group Oy, has become the majority shareholder of the...
Without technology, China’s 'MIC 2025' to fall short of its goals IC Insights believes China’s self-sufficiency targets for ICs of 40 percent in 2020 and 70...
RUAG Space pointing mechanisms for telecommunications... Based on a framework contract with satellite manufacturer Airbus Defence and Space in...
KUKA opens TechCenters in Augsburg At the end of January, the first KUKA TechCenter were opened in Augsburg (Germany).
Aismalibar increases IMS laminates production capacity Aismalibar have significantly increased their production capacity for their line of...
IC market growth limited by narrow window of global GDP expansion IC Insights shows that since 2010, worldwide economic growth has been the primary influencer of IC industry growth.
Beta Layout extends 3D-MID production capacity PCB manufacturer and electronics service provider Beta Layoutis expanding its...
Apple’s massive campus 2 is looking huge The construction of Apple’s massive new campus is moving along. The installation of solar...
PKC increased its operating profit by 31% in 2016 During 2016, PKC reached its set operational targets. While revenue remained flat to 2015...
AMOLED production equipment purchases reach record high in 2017 The flat-panel display (FPD) industry is in the midst of a historic wave of building new factories to manufacture active matrix organic light emitting diode (AMOLED) displays.
Fabrinet: Revenue exceed high-end of guidance ranges Tom Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer of Fabrinet, said: “We exceeded our guidance for the...
Kongsberg signs contracts for Protector RWS with Switzerland Kongsberg has signed new contracts for delivery of Protector RWS to armasuisse for approximately NOK 130 million (EUR 14.6 million.
Dyconex installs its fourth IST testing machine Dyconex AG, an MST company, recently installed its fourth IST (interconnect stress test) testing...
Bluechips ready for Med-Market segment German-owned EMS company Bluechips Microhouse has recently achieved ISO...
Flex expands operations in Poland Flex – formerly Flextronics – has laid the cornerstone of its new – and fourth – production facility...
Saab to invest in its US operations Swedish defence and security company Saab has signed an agreement with New York State...
Elmatica increases its technical capacity in Poland As a response to a sharp increase in general demand and requests for technical assistance...
Kitron Lithuania re-certified by IRIS Kitron Lithuania has been re-certified by IRIS – the International Railway Industry...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments