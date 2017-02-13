© kuka Electronics Production | February 13, 2017
KUKA opens TechCenters in Augsburg
At the end of January, the first KUKA TechCenter were opened in Augsburg (Germany).
“We want long-term, profitable cooperation for all involved. That includes end customers, system integrators, technology partners and KUKA. We work together – with our customers – on the new technical solutions of the future,” said Martin Kuhnhen, Chief Sales Officer of KUKA Roboter GmbH at the opening of the TechCenters at the headquarters in Augsburg.
The opening of at least a further five locations in USA, Europe and Asia is scheduled for 2017.
The opening of at least a further five locations in USA, Europe and Asia is scheduled for 2017.
Without technology, China’s 'MIC 2025' to fall short of its goals IC Insights believes China’s self-sufficiency targets for ICs of 40 percent in 2020 and 70...
RUAG Space pointing mechanisms for telecommunications... Based on a framework contract with satellite manufacturer Airbus Defence and Space in...
KUKA opens TechCenters in Augsburg At the end of January, the first KUKA TechCenter were opened in Augsburg (Germany).
Aismalibar increases IMS laminates production capacity Aismalibar have significantly increased their production capacity for their line of...
IC market growth limited by narrow window of global GDP expansion IC Insights shows that since 2010, worldwide economic growth has been the primary influencer of IC industry growth.
Beta Layout extends 3D-MID production capacity PCB manufacturer and electronics service provider Beta Layoutis expanding its...
Apple’s massive campus 2 is looking huge The construction of Apple’s massive new campus is moving along. The installation of solar...
PKC increased its operating profit by 31% in 2016 During 2016, PKC reached its set operational targets. While revenue remained flat to 2015...
AMOLED production equipment purchases reach record high in 2017 The flat-panel display (FPD) industry is in the midst of a historic wave of building new factories to manufacture active matrix organic light emitting diode (AMOLED) displays.
Fabrinet: Revenue exceed high-end of guidance ranges Tom Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer of Fabrinet, said: “We exceeded our guidance for the...
Kongsberg signs contracts for Protector RWS with Switzerland Kongsberg has signed new contracts for delivery of Protector RWS to armasuisse for approximately NOK 130 million (EUR 14.6 million.
Dyconex installs its fourth IST testing machine Dyconex AG, an MST company, recently installed its fourth IST (interconnect stress test) testing...
Bluechips ready for Med-Market segment German-owned EMS company Bluechips Microhouse has recently achieved ISO...
Flex expands operations in Poland Flex – formerly Flextronics – has laid the cornerstone of its new – and fourth – production facility...
Saab to invest in its US operations Swedish defence and security company Saab has signed an agreement with New York State...
Elmatica increases its technical capacity in Poland As a response to a sharp increase in general demand and requests for technical assistance...
Kitron Lithuania re-certified by IRIS Kitron Lithuania has been re-certified by IRIS – the International Railway Industry...
Global semi sales hit record USD 338.9bn in 2016 Global semiconductor sales reached USD 338.931 billion in 2016, the European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA) reported, based on the latest WSTS data.
World’s smallest speaker uses PCB technology from AT&S Graz-based start-up USound, in partnership with several Fraunhofer Institutes (IDMT, ISIT, IIS and IZM) and utilizing PCB technology from AT&S, has developed the world’s smallest MEMS speaker.
Updated: Ericsson in negotiations with Italian unions Updated: It was back in December that the telecom company reportedly lost...
Electrolux to acquire smart kitchen appliance company Anova Electrolux has agreed to acquire Anova, a US based company and the provider of Anova Precision...
Ventec's UK continues as AS9100 Rev C certified Ventec International’s European HQ in the UK continues to be fully accredited to AS9100...
ASM opens SMT Center of Competence in Singapore ASM Singapore has opened the company’s second building and SMT Center of Competence in...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments