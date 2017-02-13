© kuka

KUKA opens TechCenters in Augsburg

At the end of January, the first KUKA TechCenter were opened in Augsburg (Germany).

“We want long-term, profitable cooperation for all involved. That includes end customers, system integrators, technology partners and KUKA. We work together – with our customers – on the new technical solutions of the future,” said Martin Kuhnhen, Chief Sales Officer of KUKA Roboter GmbH at the opening of the TechCenters at the headquarters in Augsburg.



The opening of at least a further five locations in USA, Europe and Asia is scheduled for 2017.