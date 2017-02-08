© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Flex expands operations in Poland

Flex – formerly Flextronics – has laid the cornerstone of its new – and fourth – production facility in the Tczew industrial park in Poland.

With the new building, Flex’ Polish operations will gain 11’000 square meters of space, out of which 9’000 square meter will account for manufacturing space – the rest will be devoted to storage, according to an update on Invest in Pomerania.



When the company first launched operations in Tczew, the company worked in one building and employed about 500 employees. Today the company’s workforce in the region is eight times bigger and the company is looking to add its forth building in Tczew, the update continues.



The new hall will be commissioned in H2 2017.