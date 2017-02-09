© kentoh dreamstime.com

Bluechips ready for Med-Market segment

German-owned EMS company Bluechips Microhouse has recently achieved ISO 13485:2012 certification.

Managing Director Thomas Zimpfer commented upon the recent accreditation: “Receiving our official ISO 13485:2012 certification marks our commitment to making our new state-of-the-art facility in Northern Thailand a regional leader in the electronics industry.”



ISO 13485:2012 certification means that Bluechips can supply electronic components and assembly for use in active medical devices. The certificate also marks the company’s efforts to approach new markets after moving into their new production facility towards the end of 2015 and adds to the recent attainment of full ESD compliance throughout the production floor.