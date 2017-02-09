© kongsberg Electronics Production | February 09, 2017
Kongsberg signs contracts for Protector RWS with Switzerland
Kongsberg has signed new contracts for delivery of Protector RWS to armasuisse for approximately NOK 130 million (EUR 14.6 million.
The remote weapon system that will be delivered to armasuisse is an updated configuration with new advanced capabilities for new platforms.
"Kongsbereg has delivered Protector remote weapon systems to Switzerland since 2007. This configuration is the result of a close cooperation with the customer to develop the system for a new generation of platforms", says Espen Henriksen, President of Kongsberg Protech Systems.
The Protector RWS protects military troops by allowing the vehicle's weapons to be operated from a protected position inside the vehicle. As of today, Protector has been chosen by 18 nations so far.
