© ventec

Ventec's UK continues as AS9100 Rev C certified

Ventec International’s European HQ in the UK continues to be fully accredited to AS9100 Revision C, in accordance with the Aerospace Supplier Quality System Certification Scheme.

The re-certification was granted after successfully passing the audit of the facility's quality management system with zero non-conformances.



"In a significantly more competitive environment with tighter regulatory demands across industries, customers are looking to strategically partner with Ventec not only for the supply of PCB materials with consistent quality for high-reliability performance, but also based on our commitment to delivering managed quality to the highest standards", said Mark Goodwin, COO Europe & USA Ventec International Group.



"By ensuring AS9100 Rev C certification at our Leamington Spa, UK facility, we reconfirm our committed approach to structuring our quality management systems to meet the strictest requirements of the international aerospace and defense industries," Goodwin continues.