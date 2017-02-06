© ASM Electronics Production | February 06, 2017
AMS opens SMT Center of Competence in Singapore
ASM Singapore has opened the company’s second building and SMT Center of Competence in Singapore.
The new facilities will consolidate both the Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Solutions business and the Back-end Equipment business segment under one roof. The construction and opening of the new building brings the Back-end and SMT Solutions business units together which aims to optimise operations and enhance productivity.
"By centralising our businesses within close proximity, it allows us to integrate our facilities and put us in a better position to focus on creating synergies for different business units,” said ASM PT’s CEO Mr Lee Wai Kwong. “Also, having the R&D teams of different business units under one roof is an invaluable opportunity for fruitful collaborative exchanges. Sharing of technology knowhow will definitely spark off new ideas that will help us in the development of next-generation machines that deliver better performance at lower cost."
