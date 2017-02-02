© ihs markit Analysis | February 02, 2017
China’s role in supply chains continues to grow
Slight shift in sourcing from U.S. to Mexico, India, and Asia; most companies taking cautious approach to sourcing outside home region in 2017, writes analyst firm IHS Markit.
Commodity prices, supplier viability, and geopolitical concerns top the list of risks sourcing professionals face in 2017, according to survey from IHS Markit. Findings indicate that support for China as a low-cost sourcing destination is waning.
“The share of respondents who agree that China is a low-cost sourcing destination dipped below 50 percent for the first time in 2016,” said Paul Robinson, economist at IHS Markit. “This was down markedly from 70 percent in the 2012 survey. Taken together with continued support for the country as a sourcing destination, the survey signals the arrival of China as a hub, or even the hub, of global supply chains rather than a mere cheap outsourcing destination."
China, India, and other nations in Asia continue to be the biggest winners in insourcing, with each showing strong increases. The developed world, particularly the European Union and the United States, show the weakest results, with less than a quarter of respondents planning to increase sourcing in either region. A rare bright spot outside of Asia was the continued growth in Mexico, where 26 percent of respondents are looking to increase sourcing, up from 20 percent a year ago.
The survey respondents see the financial costs of supply chain disruptions increasing, with 19 percent of respondents saying that it was significantly increasing. This represents a reversal of the 2015 results when just one percent of respondents had that view. Less than two percent of respondents in the 2016 survey viewed the risk as decreasing at all.
“The share of respondents who agree that China is a low-cost sourcing destination dipped below 50 percent for the first time in 2016,” said Paul Robinson, economist at IHS Markit. “This was down markedly from 70 percent in the 2012 survey. Taken together with continued support for the country as a sourcing destination, the survey signals the arrival of China as a hub, or even the hub, of global supply chains rather than a mere cheap outsourcing destination."
China, India, and other nations in Asia continue to be the biggest winners in insourcing, with each showing strong increases. The developed world, particularly the European Union and the United States, show the weakest results, with less than a quarter of respondents planning to increase sourcing in either region. A rare bright spot outside of Asia was the continued growth in Mexico, where 26 percent of respondents are looking to increase sourcing, up from 20 percent a year ago.
The survey respondents see the financial costs of supply chain disruptions increasing, with 19 percent of respondents saying that it was significantly increasing. This represents a reversal of the 2015 results when just one percent of respondents had that view. Less than two percent of respondents in the 2016 survey viewed the risk as decreasing at all.
Government to support Yaskawa's Slovenian venture Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar has announced that the government will support Yaskawa's new investment in Kočevje with EUR 5.6 million.
China’s role in supply chains continues to grow Slight shift in sourcing from U.S. to Mexico, India, and Asia; most companies taking cautious...
Schleuniger acquires GiIT As of January 1, 2017, Schleuniger acquired DiIT AG. "We will continue to offer interfaces for machines from all popular manufacturers", Bernd Jost, President DiIT AG.
Semcon divests German engineering business The Semcon Group is divesting its engineering operations in Germany, that form the Business...
Schweizer board removes Maren Schweizer Electronic’s supervisory board has revoked the appointment of Dr Maren...
AWS Electronics achieves new ISO 9001:2015 approval UK-based EMS provider AWS Electronics has successfully completed transition to the new...
Incap with new Indian manufacturing facility The expansion of Incap's production premises in Tumkur was completed on schedule
Samsung and Apple switch places in top list 2016 Samsung Electronics and Apple remained the top two semiconductor chip buyers in 2016, representing 18.2 percent of the total worldwide market, according to Gartner.
S3088 ultra gold asserts itself at ELRAD After an intensive benchmark, the Slovenian company ELRAD International d. o. o. has decided on the Viscom S3088 ultra gold. Among the 3D AOI system's features, its high measurement accuracy and image quality were...
North American PCB sales enjoyed solid growth in December North American PCB sales growth in December was solid while the PCB book-to-bill ratio...
Based on 1Q results - Sanmina is optimistic about 2017 EMS provider Sanmina kicks off the new fiscal year by reporting revenue increases of 3%...
Born Secure: ARMv8-M for the Industrial IoT? In November ARM announced Cortex-M23 and Cortex-M33, the first microcontroller cores...
Fitbit to layoff 6% as the company misses its target Wearable tech company Fitbit is taking direct action to reduce the expense basis of the company whilst still trying to maintain necessary investments to drive future growth – meaning layoffs await.
AT&S stays red Based on the start-up effects of the Chongqing project (EUR 51.6 million), EBITDA decreased by...
BAE Systems’ LiteHUD selected for Scorpion jet BAE Systems has been selected to provide its LiteHUD head-up display for Textron AirLand’s...
Bosch and Mahle plan sale of joint turbocharger business The Bosch Group and the Mahle Group have decided to seek a buyer for their joint venture...
Toshiba spins-off strengthen its NAND Flash competitiveness Toshiba announced that its memory business will be spun off. Although the detail is not...
3D TV’s swan song Remember when they said that 3D TV would be the next big thing in home entertainment? –...
Paraphrasing EU ministers: 'This is taking way too long!' The slow implementation pace of Europe’s chemicals legislation is a very real problem. That is the opinion of the EU’s environmental ministers.
Ventec expands USA manufacturing capacity Ventec has increased the manufacturing capacity at its Chicago facility with major...
New president at BAE Systems' Electronic Systems Sector Terry Crimmins has been appointed president of BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems...
Prysmian’s new Chilean affiliate established ”Prysmian Chile will allow the Group to reinforce its position in the South American Market,”...
China's MLCC market to see growth between 2017 and 2020 The rapid development of consumer electronics and industrial intelligentization has...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments