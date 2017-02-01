© /nimg/production/

AWS Electronics achieves new ISO 9001:2015 approval

UK-based EMS provider AWS Electronics has successfully completed transition to the new ISO 9001:2015 standard.

ISO 9001:2015 certification proves AWS’ ability to consistently provide high quality services that meet the needs of its customers in increasingly complex environments.



Paul Deehan, AWS Electronics Group CEO, comments: “ISO 9000:2015 is an enhancement on the old standard that continues to focus highly on process and control as well as clearly documented procedures. However, the new standard also emphasizes leadership and senior executive support more than the old one. We were keen proceed with full accreditation as soon as it was fomally available and I am pleased that we are a leader by being an early adopter in the UK market.”