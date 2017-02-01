© Viscom Electronics Production | February 01, 2017
S3088 ultra gold asserts itself at ELRAD
After an intensive benchmark, the Slovenian company ELRAD International d. o. o. has decided on the Viscom S3088 ultra gold. Among the 3D AOI system's features, its high measurement accuracy and image quality were decisive.
A well-known 3D AOI supplier also took part in ELRAD's 3D AOI benchmark. After intensive tests and comprehensive evaluations, the 3D AOI solution from Viscom clearly asserted its strengths. Better resolution and top reliability were the primary convincing features of the S3088 ultra gold. The Viscom system also scored points with its highly advanced possibilities for 3D measurement.
Martin Znidaric, AOI process specialist at ELRAD: "The three-dimensional display and measurement values generated by the Viscom system are simply superb. This is the ideal choice, especially given our high requirements for inspecting LEDs."
In the company's Slovenian factory in Gornja Radgona, the S3088 ultra gold employed by ELRAD inspects electronic assemblies populated with LEDs, which are used in vehicle headlights and taillights. "These LEDs must be exactly positioned with accuracy down to a few micrometers and must not tilt at all," explains Simon Jug, head of technology at ELRAD. A special 3D measurement in the production line ensures these conditions are met for an internationally positioned automotive company. As the experienced users at ELRAD see it, the S3088 ultra gold from Viscom was the only choice for this task.
ELRAD develops and manufactures high-quality control electronics for tools, household appliances, automobiles and other application areas in Slovenia, Serbia and China. The advanced technological development and miniaturization were yet another reason calling for acquisition of a new 3D AOI system last year.
-----
From left to right: AOI process specialist Martin Znidaric and head of technology Simon Jug from ELRAD International d. o. o. together with sales engineer Nikola Vujanovic from Stepan GmbH, who processed the sale of the Viscom S3088 emultra gold /emsystem
Martin Znidaric, AOI process specialist at ELRAD: "The three-dimensional display and measurement values generated by the Viscom system are simply superb. This is the ideal choice, especially given our high requirements for inspecting LEDs."
In the company's Slovenian factory in Gornja Radgona, the S3088 ultra gold employed by ELRAD inspects electronic assemblies populated with LEDs, which are used in vehicle headlights and taillights. "These LEDs must be exactly positioned with accuracy down to a few micrometers and must not tilt at all," explains Simon Jug, head of technology at ELRAD. A special 3D measurement in the production line ensures these conditions are met for an internationally positioned automotive company. As the experienced users at ELRAD see it, the S3088 ultra gold from Viscom was the only choice for this task.
ELRAD develops and manufactures high-quality control electronics for tools, household appliances, automobiles and other application areas in Slovenia, Serbia and China. The advanced technological development and miniaturization were yet another reason calling for acquisition of a new 3D AOI system last year.
-----
From left to right: AOI process specialist Martin Znidaric and head of technology Simon Jug from ELRAD International d. o. o. together with sales engineer Nikola Vujanovic from Stepan GmbH, who processed the sale of the Viscom S3088 emultra gold /emsystem
Samsung and Apple switch places in top list 2016 Samsung Electronics and Apple remained the top two semiconductor chip buyers in 2016, representing 18.2 percent of the total worldwide market, according to Gartner.
S3088 ultra gold asserts itself at ELRAD After an intensive benchmark, the Slovenian company ELRAD International d. o. o. has decided on the Viscom S3088 ultra gold. Among the 3D AOI system's features, its high measurement accuracy and image quality were...
North American PCB sales enjoyed solid growth in December North American PCB sales growth in December was solid while the PCB book-to-bill ratio...
Based on 1Q results - Sanmina is optimistic about 2017 EMS provider Sanmina kicks off the new fiscal year by reporting revenue increases of 3%...
Born Secure: ARMv8-M for the Industrial IoT? In November ARM announced Cortex-M23 and Cortex-M33, the first microcontroller cores...
Fitbit to layoff 6% as the company misses its target Wearable tech company Fitbit is taking direct action to reduce the expense basis of the company whilst still trying to maintain necessary investments to drive future growth – meaning layoffs await.
AT&S stays red Based on the start-up effects of the Chongqing project (EUR 51.6 million), EBITDA decreased by...
BAE Systems’ LiteHUD selected for Scorpion jet BAE Systems has been selected to provide its LiteHUD head-up display for Textron AirLand’s...
Bosch and Mahle plan sale of joint turbocharger business The Bosch Group and the Mahle Group have decided to seek a buyer for their joint venture...
Toshiba spins-off strengthen its NAND Flash competitiveness Toshiba announced that its memory business will be spun off. Although the detail is not...
3D TV’s swan song Remember when they said that 3D TV would be the next big thing in home entertainment? –...
Paraphrasing EU ministers: 'This is taking way too long!' The slow implementation pace of Europe’s chemicals legislation is a very real problem. That is the opinion of the EU’s environmental ministers.
Ventec expands USA manufacturing capacity Ventec has increased the manufacturing capacity at its Chicago facility with major...
New president at BAE Systems' Electronic Systems Sector Terry Crimmins has been appointed president of BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems...
Prysmian’s new Chilean affiliate established ”Prysmian Chile will allow the Group to reinforce its position in the South American Market,”...
China's MLCC market to see growth between 2017 and 2020 The rapid development of consumer electronics and industrial intelligentization has...
Belden to divest its Mobile Machine Control Solutions business Belden Inc. has reached an agreement in principle to sell its Mobile Machine Control Solutions...
Whirlpool to restructure EMEA dryer manufacturing operations Whirlpool has - together with certain subsidiary companies - begun consultations with certain...
Enics acquires PKC Electronics Enics acquires PKC Electronics with factories in Raahe, Finland and Suzhou, China.
Aspocomp strengthens its global sales organisation The Finnish PCB manufacturer has appointed Ms. Lee Burnette as its new Sales Manager for...
Dr. Thomas Riegler to leave Kontron estructuring expert Dr. Thomas Riegler informed the Supervisory Board of Kontron AG that he will...
Trump is playing with fire Even though concrete political measures are yet to be determined, the first...
From Sweden to White Sands for hot firing tests After almost a year of hard work, OHB Sweden (a subsidiary of OHB SE) has now finalised the...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments