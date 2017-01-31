© fitbit Electronics Production | January 31, 2017
Fitbit to layoff 6% as the company misses its target
Wearable tech company Fitbit is taking direct action to reduce the expense basis of the company whilst still trying to maintain necessary investments to drive future growth – meaning layoffs await.
Based on the company’s preliminary financial figures, Fitbit expects to report 6.5 million devices sold and revenues in the range of USD 572 million to USD 580 million during the fourth quarter – this is a far cry from the previous guidance range of USD 725 million to USD 750 million.
“While we have experienced softer-than-expected holiday demand for trackers in our most mature markets, especially during Black Friday, we have continued to grow rapidly in select markets like EMEA, where revenue grew 58% during the fourth quarter. To address this reduction in growth and what we believe is a temporary slowdown and transition period, we are taking clear steps to reduce operating costs,” said James Park, Fitbit co-founder and CEO.
The company is looking to reduce its operating expense run rate with about USD 200 million, to USD 850 million for 2017. This will include realigning sales and marketing as well as optimising its R&D investments.
The big change however is a reorganisation of the company’s business, including a reduction in its workforce, that will impact approximately 110 employees, about 6% of the company’s global headcount. The cost of this is expected to be USD 4 million.
“While we have experienced softer-than-expected holiday demand for trackers in our most mature markets, especially during Black Friday, we have continued to grow rapidly in select markets like EMEA, where revenue grew 58% during the fourth quarter. To address this reduction in growth and what we believe is a temporary slowdown and transition period, we are taking clear steps to reduce operating costs,” said James Park, Fitbit co-founder and CEO.
The company is looking to reduce its operating expense run rate with about USD 200 million, to USD 850 million for 2017. This will include realigning sales and marketing as well as optimising its R&D investments.
The big change however is a reorganisation of the company’s business, including a reduction in its workforce, that will impact approximately 110 employees, about 6% of the company’s global headcount. The cost of this is expected to be USD 4 million.
Fitbit to layoff 6% as the company misses its target Wearable tech company Fitbit is taking direct action to reduce the expense basis of the company whilst still trying to maintain necessary investments to drive future growth – meaning layoffs await.
AT&S stays red Based on the start-up effects of the Chongqing project (EUR 51.6 million), EBITDA decreased by...
BAE Systems’ LiteHUD selected for Scorpion jet BAE Systems has been selected to provide its LiteHUD head-up display for Textron AirLand’s...
Bosch and Mahle plan sale of joint turbocharger business The Bosch Group and the Mahle Group have decided to seek a buyer for their joint venture...
Toshiba spins-off strengthen its NAND Flash competitiveness Toshiba announced that its memory business will be spun off. Although the detail is not...
3D TV’s swan song Remember when they said that 3D TV would be the next big thing in home entertainment? –...
Paraphrasing EU ministers: 'This is taking way too long!' The slow implementation pace of Europe’s chemicals legislation is a very real problem. That is the opinion of the EU’s environmental ministers.
Ventec expands USA manufacturing capacity Ventec has increased the manufacturing capacity at its Chicago facility with major...
New president at BAE Systems' Electronic Systems Sector Terry Crimmins has been appointed president of BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems...
Prysmian’s new Chilean affiliate established ”Prysmian Chile will allow the Group to reinforce its position in the South American Market,”...
China's MLCC market to see growth between 2017 and 2020 The rapid development of consumer electronics and industrial intelligentization has...
Belden to divest its Mobile Machine Control Solutions business Belden Inc. has reached an agreement in principle to sell its Mobile Machine Control Solutions...
Whirlpool to restructure EMEA dryer manufacturing operations Whirlpool has - together with certain subsidiary companies - begun consultations with certain...
Enics acquires PKC Electronics Enics acquires PKC Electronics with factories in Raahe, Finland and Suzhou, China.
Aspocomp strengthens its global sales organisation The Finnish PCB manufacturer has appointed Ms. Lee Burnette as its new Sales Manager for...
Dr. Thomas Riegler to leave Kontron estructuring expert Dr. Thomas Riegler informed the Supervisory Board of Kontron AG that he will...
Trump is playing with fire Even though concrete political measures are yet to be determined, the first...
From Sweden to White Sands for hot firing tests After almost a year of hard work, OHB Sweden (a subsidiary of OHB SE) has now finalised the...
Contract Prices of Server DRAM Modules to Rise Tight supply causes contract prices of server DRAM modules to rise over 25 percent...
Keba is exclusive supplier for account service terminals The bank automation expert Keba, based in Linz/Austria, is to become the exclusive supplier...
Jenoptik to supply on-board gensets for passenger trains in Turkey The order from the Turkish manufacturer of railway vehicles, Türkiye Vagon Sanayi A. S., has a...
Autonomous test vehicles on the roads by 2H/2017 BMW Group, Intel, and Mobileye announce a fleet of approximately 40 autonomous test vehicles that will be on the roads by 2H/2017. The three companies reveal details about their partnering model including a scalable...
Worldwide semi revenue to grow 7.2 percent in 2017 Worldwide semiconductor revenue is forecast to total USD 364.1 billion in 2017, an increase...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments