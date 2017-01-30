© LG (illustration purpose only)

3D TV’s swan song

Remember when they said that 3D TV would be the next big thing in home entertainment? – remember what happened after the buzz of 2010 – that’s right, not much.

LG and Sony, which are the two main TV manufacturing companies still supporting the 3D feature, are calling it quits in 2017. None of their models – not even the high-end ones such as the new OLED sets – will have 3D functionality.



Other TV makers have already given up on the technology, Vizio did so already back in 2013 and Samsung packed up its 3D TV venture last year. And as Cnet reports, it was rather quiet about 3D TV’s at this years CES.



Tim Alessi, LG’s director of new product development, told Cnet that 3D capability never really became key factor when buying a new TV, and that the company has; “decided to drop 3D support for 2017 in order to focus our efforts on new capabilities such as HDR, which has much more universal appeal.”