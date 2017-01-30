© bakhtiarzein dreamstime.com Analysis | January 30, 2017
Toshiba spins-off strengthen its NAND Flash competitiveness
Toshiba announced that its memory business will be spun off. Although the detail is not disclosed yet, but overall the procedure will be completed by March 31st, 2017.
DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, believes that from this point on, Toshiba’s memory business will have more operational flexibility and stronger fundraising ability. These advantages in the long run will benefit the Toshiba-Western Digital alliance in the forms of expansion in NAND Flash production capacity and increased efficiency in storage product development.
“Toshiba wants to put its memory business in a more stable financial position,” said Sean Yang, research director of DRAMeXchange. “Facing mounting operational and competitive pressure, the spun-off entity will be more effective in raising cash to stay afloat or expand.”
Currently, Toshiba and Western Digital together represent 35% of the global NAND Flash output, according to DRAMeXchange. The leading supplier Samsung has a slightly larger share of 36%, while the Micron-Intel camp and SK Hynix account for 17% and 12%, respectively.
Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron are also the three top DRAM suppliers, so their roadmaps for memory products as a whole are much more developed. By contrast, Toshiba and its ally Western Digital are limited to just the NAND Flash industry. For Toshiba and Western Digital, the capital-intensive nature of the memory industry and the volatility of the end market will make their operational challenges more difficult compared with similar issues encountered by their rivals.
From the financial angle, Toshiba’s latest fiscal quarterly report shows that memory sales roughly made up around 15% of the company’s total quarterly revenue. However, up to 50% of the company’s operating margin for the period also came from the same source. This means that memory has become the main profit driver for Toshiba.
Among Toshiba’s various ventures, memory business would also receive the greatest attention from the parent company in terms of investment and resource allocation. However, Toshiba’s solvency and fundraising ability are presently in doubt because of the accounting scandal and the huge loss related to the nuclear plant purchase. Its financial problems were a major drag on the growth of its memory business.
“The spin-off deal therefore intends to make fundraising less difficult for Toshiba’s memory business, which will need a steady stream of capital to develop and compete in the memory industry,” Yang noted. “As a separate entity, the memory business will be in a better position to make significant changes to its operation and cost structure, making it more attractive to investors. At the same time, Toshiba’s move bolsters its NAND Flash partnership with Western Digital, showing commitment and renewed strength in this area.”
“Toshiba wants to put its memory business in a more stable financial position,” said Sean Yang, research director of DRAMeXchange. “Facing mounting operational and competitive pressure, the spun-off entity will be more effective in raising cash to stay afloat or expand.”
Currently, Toshiba and Western Digital together represent 35% of the global NAND Flash output, according to DRAMeXchange. The leading supplier Samsung has a slightly larger share of 36%, while the Micron-Intel camp and SK Hynix account for 17% and 12%, respectively.
Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron are also the three top DRAM suppliers, so their roadmaps for memory products as a whole are much more developed. By contrast, Toshiba and its ally Western Digital are limited to just the NAND Flash industry. For Toshiba and Western Digital, the capital-intensive nature of the memory industry and the volatility of the end market will make their operational challenges more difficult compared with similar issues encountered by their rivals.
From the financial angle, Toshiba’s latest fiscal quarterly report shows that memory sales roughly made up around 15% of the company’s total quarterly revenue. However, up to 50% of the company’s operating margin for the period also came from the same source. This means that memory has become the main profit driver for Toshiba.
Among Toshiba’s various ventures, memory business would also receive the greatest attention from the parent company in terms of investment and resource allocation. However, Toshiba’s solvency and fundraising ability are presently in doubt because of the accounting scandal and the huge loss related to the nuclear plant purchase. Its financial problems were a major drag on the growth of its memory business.
“The spin-off deal therefore intends to make fundraising less difficult for Toshiba’s memory business, which will need a steady stream of capital to develop and compete in the memory industry,” Yang noted. “As a separate entity, the memory business will be in a better position to make significant changes to its operation and cost structure, making it more attractive to investors. At the same time, Toshiba’s move bolsters its NAND Flash partnership with Western Digital, showing commitment and renewed strength in this area.”
Toshiba spins-off strengthen its NAND Flash competitiveness Toshiba announced that its memory business will be spun off. Although the detail is not...
3D TV’s swan song Remember when they said that 3D TV would be the next big thing in home entertainment? –...
Paraphrasing EU ministers: 'This is taking way too long!' The slow implementation pace of Europe’s chemicals legislation is a very real problem. That is the opinion of the EU’s environmental ministers.
Ventec expands USA manufacturing capacity Ventec has increased the manufacturing capacity at its Chicago facility with major...
New president at BAE Systems' Electronic Systems Sector Terry Crimmins has been appointed president of BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems...
Prysmian’s new Chilean affiliate established ”Prysmian Chile will allow the Group to reinforce its position in the South American Market,”...
China's MLCC market to see growth between 2017 and 2020 The rapid development of consumer electronics and industrial intelligentization has...
Belden to divest its Mobile Machine Control Solutions business Belden Inc. has reached an agreement in principle to sell its Mobile Machine Control Solutions...
Whirlpool to restructure EMEA dryer manufacturing operations Whirlpool has - together with certain subsidiary companies - begun consultations with certain...
Enics acquires PKC Electronics Enics acquires PKC Electronics with factories in Raahe, Finland and Suzhou, China.
Aspocomp strengthens its global sales organisation The Finnish PCB manufacturer has appointed Ms. Lee Burnette as its new Sales Manager for...
Dr. Thomas Riegler to leave Kontron estructuring expert Dr. Thomas Riegler informed the Supervisory Board of Kontron AG that he will...
Trump is playing with fire Even though concrete political measures are yet to be determined, the first...
From Sweden to White Sands for hot firing tests After almost a year of hard work, OHB Sweden (a subsidiary of OHB SE) has now finalised the...
Contract Prices of Server DRAM Modules to Rise Tight supply causes contract prices of server DRAM modules to rise over 25 percent...
Keba is exclusive supplier for account service terminals The bank automation expert Keba, based in Linz/Austria, is to become the exclusive supplier...
Jenoptik to supply on-board gensets for passenger trains in Turkey The order from the Turkish manufacturer of railway vehicles, Türkiye Vagon Sanayi A. S., has a...
Autonomous test vehicles on the roads by 2H/2017 BMW Group, Intel, and Mobileye announce a fleet of approximately 40 autonomous test vehicles that will be on the roads by 2H/2017. The three companies reveal details about their partnering model including a scalable...
Worldwide semi revenue to grow 7.2 percent in 2017 Worldwide semiconductor revenue is forecast to total USD 364.1 billion in 2017, an increase...
Foxconn and a Chinese 2-wheeler Start-Up Mobike is said to have partnered with EMS-giant Foxconn in an effort to increase...
Europe’s new geostationary satellite platform made in Germany At a joint information event held with the German Aerospace Center DLR, OHB System AG commenced the unofficial countdown for the launch of the first satellite from the SmallGEO range, H36W-1.
X-Fab, SMIC, and TowerJazz each grew by ≥30% last year The pure-play foundry market is forecast to play an increasingly stronger role in the worldwide IC market during the next five years, according to IC Insights
Brandner PCB invests in new machinery The Estonian PCB manufacturer has invested in a new photoplotter from First EIE.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments