© Ventec

Ventec expands USA manufacturing capacity

Ventec has increased the manufacturing capacity at its Chicago facility with major investment into new equipment for laminate/prepregs as well as its newest ranges of PCB base-materials.

To capture growth opportunities in prepreg markets, which are driven by particular demand from high reliability, military and aerospace applications, a Pasquato TE 15 prepreg slitter/sheeter from Italy has been installed. At the same time, cooler storage capacity has been doubled and provides ‘storage 1’ conditions of below 5oC for prepreg materials. Prepreg vacuum sealing capacity has also been doubled with the addition of a dedicated vacuum packer.



For cut-to-size back-up and entry materials, further cutting capacity is provided through the addition of a Kitagawa Diamond Blade Saw alongside the existing Yow Shi Diamond Blade Saw for laminate. Two Excellon Mark V Driller/Router Machines - one for tooling prepreg and one for tooling back-up and entry - have been added alongside the existing Excellon IV Drill machine, adding drilling capacity to allow for materials to be supplied with tooling holes where required.



Jack Pattie, President of Ventec's US operation commented: "Ventec is continuing its phased and strategic investment plan across our global network of service centers. This latest investment in our Chicago facility enables our US customers to enjoy one single quick-turn access point to an extraordinary portfolio of prepregs and complementary products & services today."