January 27, 2017
China's MLCC market to see grown between 2017 and 2020
The rapid development of consumer electronics and industrial intelligentization has greatly promoted the booming of passive components including multi-layer ceramic capacitor (MLCC).
In 2015, China’s MLCC market size reached RMB39.54 billion, registering a CAGR of 17.2 percent during 2010-2015. The figure is expected to rise 13.2 percent YoY to RMB44.77 billion in 2016. With the further expansion of consumer electronics, automotive electronics, industrial control equipment, modern military and other industries, the demand for MLCC will grow in the future. China’s MLCC market size is expected to hit RMB63.5 billion in 2020 and register a CAGR of 9.9 percent during 2015-2020.
Market demand of MLCC products comes mainly from military products such as aerospace, aviation, ships, weapons and electronic countermeasure, industrial products such as system communication equipment, industrial control equipment, medical electronic equipment, automotive electronics, precision instruments, oil exploration equipment and rail transit, as well as consumer products like notebook computers, digital cameras, mobile phones, video and audio recording devices. In 2015, the market size of MLCC for consumer electronics attained RMB27.241 billion, holding a 68.9 percent share; followed by that for industrial products reaching RMB8.535 billion with a 21.6 percent share, and that for military products posting RMB2.632 billion with a 6.7 percent share.
In terms of product technology, MLCC as a whole moves towards miniaturization, large capacity, high frequency, high pressure and multi-core direction: in the aspect of miniaturization, Murata put 008004 ultra-miniature MLCC into mass production in 2015, Tianli Holdings also started the pre-development of the model in 2016; in point of large capacity, TDK developed new automotive MLCC with rated voltage of 1000V and characteristics of C0G and NP0 for temperature compensation in March 2016, and achieved the industry's highest electrostatic capacity range (1nF～33nF) under the rated voltage.
With respect to competitive landscape, global major MLCC vendors are mainly distributed in Japan (Murata, TDK, Taiyo Yuden and KYOCERA), South Korea (Samsung Electro-Mechanics) and Taiwan (Yageo and Walsin). Murata as the world’s largest MLCC maker captured an approximately 40 percent share of global market in 2015, enjoying eye-catching performance in miniaturization and high capacity and targeting consumer electronics, industrial and military markets; Samsung Electro-Mechanics ranked second worldwide (surpassed TDK in 2009) and gained a 20 percent market share in 2015, mainly serving Samsung Electronics and targeting consumer electronics market; followed by Taiyo Yuden and TDK, with a respective market share of 13.3 percent and 8.2 percent in 2015. In spite of rapid development, Chinese companies like Fenghua Advanced Technology and Torch Electron have relatively weak foundation and poor technologies, now targeting domestic military market but still difficult to pose a threat to Japanese, Korean and Taiwanese peers in the international market.
