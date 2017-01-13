© robwilson39 dreamstime.com

Aspocomp strengthens its global sales organisation

The Finnish PCB manufacturer has appointed Ms. Lee Burnette as its new Sales Manager for North America. Based in Dallas and with a background as Senior Account Manager at Integrated Test, Burnette will cover the entire North American region for the company.

In addition to strengthening the sales team covering US, Aspocomp is also adding roles to its Supplier Management office Shenzhen China, focusing also to sales activities.



“With this addition in the US, we can better serve our current customers in the region and speed up the new customer development and with the change in China, supporting our customers having their offices and operations in Asia, we can add and improve our services,” says Tero Päärni, VP, Sales at Aspocomp.