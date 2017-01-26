© kheng guan toh dreamstime.com Embedded | January 26, 2017
Dr. Thomas Riegler to leave Kontron
estructuring expert Dr. Thomas Riegler informed the Supervisory Board of Kontron AG that he will resign from his Management Board position with effect from January 31, 2017.
The resignation follows by mutual agreement. Dr. Riegler had led the Finance organization of Kontron AG since March 2016 and was appointed to the Management Board on an interim basis on July 25, 2016.
By securing the refinancing of Kontron and successfully launching a comprehensive restructuring program, Dr. Riegler has fulfilled the mandate of the Supervisory Board and has decided to devote himself again to other challanges and his own companies.
„Dr. Thomas Riegler contributed significantly to the relaunch of the restructuring program and the success of the refinancing,“ says MMag. Richard Neuwirth, Chairman of the Supervisory of Kontron AG. „I would like to express my gratitude on behalf of the Supervisory Board and wish him all the best for the future.“
Mr. Stefan Franke, Head of Finance at Kontron, who has been with Kontron for nearly three years takes over the responsabilties. The appointment of a new member of the Management Board is planned to be decided shortly.
