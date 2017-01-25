© jenoptik

Jenoptik to supply on-board gensets for passenger trains in Turkey

The order from the Turkish manufacturer of railway vehicles, Türkiye Vagon Sanayi A. S., has a volume of approximately EUR 3.3 million.

Within the framework of the contract from Turkey, Jenoptik will supply a total of 36 gensets in the course of 2017. This is the fourth time Jenoptik supplies gensets for rail vehicles to Turkey since 2007.



The gensets are used to provide reliable on-board power supply for passenger trains, e.g. for optimum air-conditioning or comprehensive power supply for passenger computers and mobile phones. They each have a power rating of 80 kVA and are produced at the Jenoptik site in Altenstadt, Bavaria.



A similar order received in 2014 commissioned Jenoptik to deliver gensets for power supply in Turkish passenger trains of this kind.