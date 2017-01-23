© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

New maritime contract for Data Respons

Data Respons has signed a contract of NOK 20 million (EUR 2.22 million) with a customer in the maritime market.

The contract comprises R&D development and deliveries of smart devices embedded in the customers' end products. The deliveries will take place over the next 2 years.



“New and innovative solutions are vital for the future digital ship. We can offer both specialist competence as well as turn-key solutions embedded into the customers control system,” Says CEO Kenneth Ragnvaldsen. “The digitalisation trend is an attractive growth opportunity for our company since it involves most of our current market areas.”