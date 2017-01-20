© IAR Systems Electronics Production | January 20, 2017
IAR Systems appoints Director of Corporate Development
IAR Systems has appointed Anders Holmberg as Director of Corporate Development. This new role at IAR Systems will focus on the planning and execution of strategies to meet increased ambitions for future growth.
“As our market is constantly evolving, we need to be more active in finding strategic alliances, potential mergers and acquisitions, and new solutions that help our customers speed up their development. Anders Holmberg will from now on focus on these areas,” says Stefan Skarin, CEO, IAR Systems. “Anders Holmberg has unique company knowledge and wide experience from our industry and I am confident that he will create new exciting opportunities forward.”
Anders has worked both as an embedded C/C++ developer and development manager. During the last ten years, he has focused on product management of advanced tools for embedded software development.
“I am really looking forward to work with IAR Systems’ extensive industry network and in yet unexplored areas to find new technologies, new markets, new business models and new relationships,” says Anders Holmberg, Director of Corporate Development, IAR Systems.
