GM to invest an additional $1 billion in US manufacturing

General Motors says that it will invest an additional USD 1 billion in US manufacturing operations. These investments follow USD 2.9 billion announced in 2016.

The new investments are suppose to cover multiple new vehicle, advanced technology and component projects. A combination of 1’500 new and retained jobs are tied to the new investments.



The company also announced it will begin work on insourcing axle production for its next generation full-size pickup trucks, including work previously done in Mexico, to operations in Michigan, creating 450 US jobs, the company says in a press release.



“As the U.S. manufacturing base increases its competitiveness, we are able to further increase our investment, resulting in more jobs for America and better results for our owners,” said GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra. “The U.S. is our home market and we are committed to growth that is good for our employees, dealers, and suppliers and supports our continued effort to drive shareholder value.”



Over the last four years the company has worked according to a strategy to streamline and simplify its operations and grow its business, GM has created 25’000 jobs in the US − approximately 19’000 engineering, IT and professional jobs and 6’000 hourly manufacturing jobs. At the same time, the company has reduced more than 15’000 positions outside the country., bringing most of those jobs to America.



“We will continue our commitment to driving a more efficient business,” said Barra, “as shown by our insourcing of more than 6’000 IT jobs that were formerly outside the U.S., streamlining our engineering operations from seven to three, with the core engineering center being in Warren, Michigan, and building on our momentum at GM Financial and in advanced technologies. These moves, and others, are expected to result in more than 5’000 new jobs in the U.S. over the next few years.”



GM has also been facilitating its supplier base to do the same. The company has been executing a strategy to create supplier parks adjacent to its US manufacturing sites, and will continue to expand this effort, the press release reads.