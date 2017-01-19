© atlas copco Electronics Production | January 19, 2017
Atlas Copco found a buyer for its Dynapac business
As previously reported, Atlas Copco AB has been looking to divest its Road Construction Equipment division. Now, the company informs that it has found a buyer.
French industrial and construction company Fayat Group will take on the business unit – which manufactures rollers for asphalt and soil applications, planers and pavers sold under the Dynapac trade name.
“We have taken a lot of steps over the past years to improve the efficiency of the business, install lean production structures, innovate the product portfolio, and we have strived for improved profitability,” said Andrew Walker, President for the Construction Technique business area. “We believe we have found a good owner in Fayat Group that can develop the business further.”
The deal includes the business’ sales and service operations in 37 countries along with its production units (found in Sweden, Germany, Brazil, India and China).
The divestment will result in a loss of approximately SEK 2 billion (EUR 210.12 million), primarily related to impairment of intangible assets. No official information on the purchase price has been released.
“We have taken a lot of steps over the past years to improve the efficiency of the business, install lean production structures, innovate the product portfolio, and we have strived for improved profitability,” said Andrew Walker, President for the Construction Technique business area. “We believe we have found a good owner in Fayat Group that can develop the business further.”
The deal includes the business’ sales and service operations in 37 countries along with its production units (found in Sweden, Germany, Brazil, India and China).
The divestment will result in a loss of approximately SEK 2 billion (EUR 210.12 million), primarily related to impairment of intangible assets. No official information on the purchase price has been released.
Panasonic wants Tesla partnership to go beyond batteries The Japanese company is looking to deepen its partnership with Tesla to go beyond batteries and...
Panasonic acquires industrial laser start-up TeraDiode Panasonic has signed a contract to acquire all shares of Massachusetts-based TeraDiode...
GM to invest an additional $1 billion in US manufacturing General Motors says that it will invest an additional USD 1 billion in US manufacturing operations...
Atlas Copco found a buyer for its Dynapac business As previously reported, Atlas Copco AB has been looking to divest its Road Construction...
Strong growth in order intake for Cicor in 2016 Swiss EMS provider, Cicor, has released its preliminary order intake and sales figures for the...
Holders secures exclusive UK distribution rights for Blu Pad & White Pad Holders Technology UK Ltd, a distributor of materials and consumables to the PCB...
Scanfil wraps up 2016 and the integration of PartnerTech EMS provider Scanfil is wrapping up its fiscal year and has provided its preliminary figures...
TomTom acquires Berlin-based autonomous driving start-up TomTom has acquired Berlin-based autonomous driving start-up, Autonomos. The...
DELO expands management board DELO Industrial Adhesives has appointed Robert Saller as a new member to the Management...
Ruwel puts on the Unimicron suit As of now, Ruwel International GmbH is no more – the company still exists, so don’t worry, just...
US Trade Commission: Samsung & LG guilty of unlawful trade practice For the second time, Samsung and LG has been found guilty of unlawful trade practices that...
Varioprint partners with Dynamic Electronics With an exclusive focus on the HF-technology within the automotive industry, the two PCB companies have agreed on a long-term partnership leveraging their technological capabilities and production capacities and jointly serve...
Nexans secures € 300 million contract in Qatar Through its QICC JV with Al Mirqab capital, Nexans will supply LV cables for...
3D printer startup finds manufacturing partner in Foxconn California-based Robo 3D Limited, a company focused on the design and distribution of desktop 3D printers, has selected Hon Hai Precision Industry – otherwise known as Foxconn – as its production partner for the its latest ‘Robo...
Stadium Group acquires Cable Power Ltd Stadium Group has acquired the assets of Colchester-based Cable Power Ltd, to continue its...
Large order received by Harju Elekter's subsidiary AS Harju Elekter Elektrotehnika, a subsidiary of AS Harju Elekter, received two written orders for...
Enics Group - new GATE Partner for Goepel electronic Goepel electronic extends its strategic partnership program GATE (Goepel Associated...
Zollner builds new warehouse in Vác EMS-provider Zollner Elektronik has started construction on a new warehouse in Vác (Hungary).
Volvo CE moves back home Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) will move the company’s global headquarters...
Börje Ekholm takes office as president and CEO of Ericsson Börje Ekholm has asumed the position as President and CEO of Ericsson, Jan Frykhammar, who...
ABB wins $100 million order to upgrade historic HVDC link in the US ABB has won an order worth more than USD 100 million from the US utility Los Angeles...
New sales manager at CCI Eurolam in Germany Detlev Kübler has joined CCI Eurolam in Germany as Sales Manager for CCI Eurolam in...
Hanza’s Finnish subsidiary complete conversion to logistics company Swedish EMS provider, Hanza, has filed for company restructuring of its subsidiary...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments