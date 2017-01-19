© atlas copco

Atlas Copco found a buyer for its Dynapac business

As previously reported, Atlas Copco AB has been looking to divest its Road Construction Equipment division. Now, the company informs that it has found a buyer.

French industrial and construction company Fayat Group will take on the business unit – which manufactures rollers for asphalt and soil applications, planers and pavers sold under the Dynapac trade name.



“We have taken a lot of steps over the past years to improve the efficiency of the business, install lean production structures, innovate the product portfolio, and we have strived for improved profitability,” said Andrew Walker, President for the Construction Technique business area. “We believe we have found a good owner in Fayat Group that can develop the business further.”



The deal includes the business’ sales and service operations in 37 countries along with its production units (found in Sweden, Germany, Brazil, India and China).



The divestment will result in a loss of approximately SEK 2 billion (EUR 210.12 million), primarily related to impairment of intangible assets. No official information on the purchase price has been released.