© dana rothstein dreamstime.com

Strong growth in order intake for Cicor in 2016

Swiss EMS provider, Cicor, has released its preliminary order intake and sales figures for the financial year of 2016 – and according to the company, they were pleasing.

The preliminary, unaudited order intake for the full year 2016 amounted to approximately CHF 220 million(EUR 205.37 million), which is a growth of 25% from the previous year (CHF 176.3 million or EUR 164.57 million).



While sales did increase in the first half of 2016, it wasn’t by much, only 0.9%. However, the improved growth dynamic in the second half of the year led to a full year sales increase of about 5% – from CHF 180.6 million in 2015 to CHF 189 million in 2016.