Scanfil wraps up 2016 and the integration of PartnerTech

EMS provider Scanfil is wrapping up its fiscal year and has provided its preliminary figures for 2016.

The company’s turnover for 2016 amounted to approximately EUR 508 million, a rather steep increase from EUR 377 million in 2015.



Scanfil’s preliminary operating profit before adjustments ended up at approximately EUR 22.3 million in 2016, up from EUR 19.6 million in 2015.



Total adjustments amounted to EUR 15.2 million in 2016 and preliminary operating profit for 2016 amounted to approximately EUR 7.1 million – which back in 2015 ended up at EUR 14.0 million.



“In 2016 we went through a major restructuring related to PartnerTech integration. Integrating the companies, eliminating of overlapping activities as well as restructuring of unprofitable factories proceeded as planned. Our continuing factory network consists of 10 factories – the reduction from 17 factories at the beginning of 2016 – and our costs structure is now significantly lighter. Now our existing factories have needed customer balance and volumes and our operating model is lighter, more transparent and agile”, says Petteri Jokitalo, CEO of Scanfil.