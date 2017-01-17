© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Varioprint partners with Dynamic Electronics

With an exclusive focus on the HF-technology within the automotive industry, the two PCB companies have agreed on a long-term partnership leveraging their technological capabilities and production capacities and jointly serve growing automotive needs for radar sensors.

With this cooperation, the two companies aim at improving their market position to access future technological customer projects – with the production of large volumes in China and mid to smaller volumes in Switzerland.



“Together with our partner Dynamic, we are very happy and confident of building a much stronger supplier position for our key customers in the automotive industry” states Andreas Schmidheini, CEO and President of Varioprint AG.



This view is fully endorsed and shared by Ken Huang, Chairman of Dynamic Electronics: “Based on our almost surprisingly similar company culture and perfect fit in terms of marketing objectives, we are very happy to partner up with Varioprint as a technology leader in the HF-Segment.”