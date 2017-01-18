© Delo

DELO expands management board

DELO Industrial Adhesives has appointed Robert Saller as a new member to the Management Board.

Having held a number of different posts since joining the company in 1990, he will help strengthen the management team as of 1 January 2017. As a Managing Director, he will be responsible for several divisions, including international sales, product management, business development management and equipment technology.



“A steady management structure is of utmost importance to our steadily growing company. We are happy that Robert Saller is going to support us in realizing our ambitious goals”, said Sabine Herold, Managing Partner responsible for Engineering, Marketing, Human Resources.