© demarco dreamstime.com

Stadium Group acquires Cable Power Ltd

Stadium Group has acquired the assets of Colchester-based Cable Power Ltd, to continue its growth strategy in niche complementary technologies.

Charlie Peppiatt, CEO of Stadium Group Plc commented: “The acquisition of Cable Power Ltd brings complementary bolt-on supply chain products to our portfolio that enhance our offering, primarily in the power products space. There is a great deal of synergy between the product portfolios of our power division Stadium Stontronics and Cable Power, and we work with many of the same customers in the global electronics distribution sector including RS Components, Rapid Electronics, Farnell, CPC and Raspberry Pi.”



“The deal supports our strategy to build a leading design-led electronic technology solutions group with a portfolio of value-adding complementary products and integration capabilities, supported from a global footprint to simplify the supply chain and reduce time to market for our customers.”



Cable Power will join Stadium’s Power division Stadium Stontronics, based at the Group’s Regional Fulfilment Centre (RFC) in Reading, UK.



James Downes, Managing Director of Cable Power added: “Stadium Stontronics’ extensive range of power products, strong supplier network and established distribution partnerships complements the Cable Power offering, meaning we can deliver synergies, economies of scale and a much stronger proposition to our mutual customers. I am delighted to bring Cable Power to Stadium Group and I look forward to working with the team.”