© zollner

Zollner builds new warehouse in Vác

EMS-provider Zollner Elektronik has started construction on a new warehouse in Vác (Hungary).

The execution of the original plans within a timeframe of four to five months, was – as one can imagine – a major challenge. The waste water system was modified and modernised. Internal docking stations were moved to a newly asphalted area outside.



This enabled the company to plan for a longer ramp, which allows – with an adjustable width – for the delivery with differently sized vehicles. The asphalted areas and roads have also been largely rebuilt. The team responsible for the transport of goods, which is moving into the new premises, has made suggestions for a more efficient operation: the asphalted area has been increased by 20 percent, a connecting road has been omitted and a parking space for a further 100 cars has been included.