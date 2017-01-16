© ericsson

Börje Ekholm takes office as president and CEO of Ericsson

Börje Ekholm has asumed the position as President and CEO of Ericsson, Jan Frykhammar, who has temporarily held the position as President and CEO, remains a member of the Executive Leadership Team as Vice President and Advisor to the CEO.

Jan Frykhammar will support Börje Ekholm during a transition period and will focus on corporate governance and efficiency.

Magnus Mandersson remains Executive Vice President, Advisor to the CEO, focusing on customer relationships, and a member of the Executive Leadership Team. Mandersson also remains Chairperson of four out of Ericsson's ten regions.

Carl Mellander will remain as Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Executive Leadership Team.



Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson, says: "I am very excited to assume the role as President and CEO of Ericsson, a company that I have admired for as long as I can remember. Ericsson has shaped an entire industry and led technology developments that have benefitted so many. Yet, we are only at the beginning of the mobility journey as we in coming years will see massive transformation across industries as 5G is introduced."



Leif Johansson, Chairman of the Board, Ericsson, says: "I am confident that Börje Ekholm will be able to guide Ericsson on the next steps of the company's development. Having served on the Ericsson Board of Directors for many years, Börje has a deep understanding of the business and the challenges Ericsson currently faces. I also want to express my gratitude to Jan Frykhammar who has served as interim CEO since July last year and who has led the company in a very dedicated and professional way."