© mopic _dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 13, 2017
Foxconn / Sharp US LCD plant – ‘plans on the table’
Foxconn and its now subsidiary Sharp are reportedly looking into the possibility of constructing an LCD panel manufacturing facility in the US.
The Nikkei Asian Review quotes an unnamed Sharp executive saying that the plan is “on the table and that the company “will make a decision carefully.”
The EMS-giant along with Japanese partner SoftBank reportedly told president-elect Donald Trump (when SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son met with Trump in December) that they would – jointly – make significant investments in creating new jobs in the US.
According to the Sharp executive, the joint investment plan was proposed by Son, the Nikkei reports.
Details regarding the size of the investment and timeframe have yet to be decided. However, people familiar with the matter have said that it could match the amount that Foxconn and Sharp will spend on its future Guangzhou, China plant, the report concludes.
