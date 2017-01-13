© everythingpossible dreamstime.com

Ericsson team up with China Mobile on IoT

Ericsson and China Mobile Communication have signed a strategic agreement to cooperate on the Internet of Things.

The two companies aim to start in-depth cooperation to manage connections efficiently, provide a consistent service to global enterprise customers and to explore new Internet of Things markets. China Mobile will use the Ericsson Device Connectivity Platform to streamline the process for provisioning, as well as deploy services to capitalise on new business opportunities.



Yuejia Sha, Executive Vice President, China Mobile, says: "China Mobile expects to have 200 million IoT connections by 2017. We stick to the strategy of open cooperation with our partners for win-win results. China Mobile strengthens the collaboration with global leading enterprises of advanced platform, application and intelligent hardware to drive the rapid development of our industry, and provides superior applications and services to our customers."



Chris Houghton, Head of Region North East Asia, Ericsson, says: "We are very proud to be selected by China Mobile as a strategic partner for Internet of Things. These types of applications will also help promote the development and deployment of 5G technology. We look forward to supporting China Mobile and developing this business while accelerating large-scale deployments of Internet of Things across the world."