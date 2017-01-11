© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

TestEquity acquires Jensen Tools + Supply

TestEquity, a provider of electronic test & measurement equipment and MRO tools has acquired Massachusetts-based Jensen Tools + Supply, a subsidiary of Stanley Black & Decker.

TestEquity is now one of North America’s largest full-line stocking distributors of test & measurement equipment and MRO tools and supplies. The company also designs and manufactures its own line of environmental test chambers, made onsite at its California headquarters.



Jensen has been a supplier of MRO tools and supplies for more than60 years – the company support most of the same market segments as TestEquity. With the acquisition TestEquity increases its stocking locations to better support its customers which will benefit from this along with a robust vendor managed inventory and tool kit offering.



“Jensen’s great employees and market position will further strengthen our offerings and national presence,” said TestEquity CEO Dan Copsey. “We welcome Jensen employees, partners, and customers into the TestEquity family and look forward to our mutual successes in the future.”