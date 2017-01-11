© NEO Tech

NEO Tech updates capabilities & capacity at Otay Mesa site

EMS provider NEO Tech ended 2016 by continuing to invest in infrastructure, equipment, processes, and personnel at its Otay Mesa manufacturing site in Tijuana, Mexico.

The additional investments that the company made in mid-November has added capabilities and additional capacity needed to support a continued rise in demand for the company’s manufacturing and engineering services.



The Otay Mesa site has added multiple new high speed surface mount pick and place machines to provide incremental printed circuit card SMT capacity. In addition, solder paste printers, reflow ovens, specialty process and test equipment, and other manufacturing technologies are being installed.



“NEO Tech’s recent investments in the latest electronics assembly and test equipment has improved our capabilities and capacity to enable our successful launch of several new Industrial and Medical market projects that are heading our way,” Rene Paredes, Otay Mesa site GM commented in a press statement.



“We are seeing the growth in the Nearshoring trend with expanded opportunities at both our Otay Mesa and Agave locations in Mexico,” stated David Brakenwagen, NEO Tech Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. “Our technology investments and expansion of capacity enable us to meet the growing customer needs.”