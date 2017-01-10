© yuryz dreamstime.com

NCAB Group acquires Quicktronics Scandinavia

Swedish based PCB supplier NCAB Group has acquired Quicktronics Scandinavias PCB business in Denmark.

“We are happy to announce that NCAB Group has acquired Quicktronics Scandinavia in bankruptcy. We will do our outmost to support new and old customers with good service and delivery of Printed Circuit Boards with the best possible quality.” says Bjarne Nielsen, Managing Director NCAB Group Denmark.



Susanne Revieccio, who used to work for Quicktronics Scandinavia, will become a new member of team NCAB Group Denmark. Susanne Revieccio will together with her new colleagues work to secure the best possible transfer to NCAB Group, the company writes in a press release.