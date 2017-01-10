© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 10, 2017
Ultra awarded extension to Sonobuoy Capability contract
Ultra Electronics' Command & Sonar Systems sonobuoy facility (Greenford, Middlesex,UK) has been awarded a GBP 9.7 million contract extension for the supply and production of sonobuoys for the Royal Navy’s Merlin Mk2 Maritime Patrol Helicopter fleet.
The Group was initially awarded a contract in 2015 to supply sonobuoys for the Royal Navy’s Merlin Mk2 Maritime Patrol Helicopter. This contract extension ensures that the Royal Navy will continue to maintain a persistent Anti-Submarine Warfare surveillance capability against hostile submarines.
Rakesh Sharma, Chief Executive of Ultra commented: “Ultra is delighted to have secured an extension to this important contract. Our long-standing partnership with the Merlin project team has allowed us to sustain and further develop the nation’s airborne anti-submarine warfare capability, preserving a key battle-winning advantage for UK armed forces.”
