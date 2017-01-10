© hasselblad

Sources: DJI acquires majority stake in Hasselblad

Back in late 2015 the companies announced a corporate partnership through DJI's acquisition of a strategic minority stake in the Swedish camera company – a stake that reportedly has increased.

Reports where floating around stating that DJI has acquired a majority stake in the camera company, something that was confirmed to TechCruch by “multiple industry insiders”.



While the two companies operates in very different fields, opportunities exists – something that was pointed out when the partnership agreement was signed back in November 2015.



Back then the companies said that the partnership would allow for opportunities and new ways of combining the technical knowledge and inventive spirit of the two companies. In that announcement the parties made it clear that Hasselblad’s cameras and equipment would continue to be handmade in Sweden, and DJI’s products would be made in Shenzhen, China.



However, with in light of this recent acquisition, there is – as TechCruch puts it – a number of unanswered questions. Will DJI incorporate Hasselblad’s camera technology into its drones? will manufacturing stay in Sweden? Will it operate as an independent subsidiary? Question which we hope to receives some answers to in short.



The industry insiders who confirmed the information to TechCruch are said to work directly with both companies – however, DJI has declined to comment on the matter.