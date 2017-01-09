Internal merger at Mekoprint

As we enter the new year, Danish Mekoprint is welcoming a new division to the company.

As of 1 January 2017, two divisions, Graphics and Electronics, have merged to form Mekoprint Graphic Electronics.The merger is aimed at creating a stronger platform not only for business development in both areas but also for continual optimisation of production, logistics and quality assurance.Graphic Electronics is subdivided into three independent business areas, each equipped with its own specific and focused strategy. All three business areas will persist in focusing on their respective core competencies: