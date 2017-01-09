© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Nordson acquires ACE Production Technologies

Nordson has acquired assets of ACE Production Technologies, a Spokane, Washington based selective soldering systems designer and manufacturer.

Founded in 2005 and employing approximately 35 people, ACE will operate as a new line of business within Nordson’s Advanced Technology Systems segment. The terms of the deal has not been disclosed.



ACE’s end markets are expected to continue growing at a mid to high single digit rate over the next several years driven by increasing electronic content in automobiles and electric vehicles, and further penetration of electronics in areas such as avionics, industrial automation and appliances.



“ACE’s selective soldering solutions are adjacent and highly complementary to Nordson’s existing conformal coating and optical inspection solutions and are sold to the same set of customers,” said Joseph Stockunas, Vice President for Nordson’s Advanced Technology Systems segment in a press release. “We expect to leverage Nordson’s global footprint to accelerate ACE’s growth beyond its strong current presence in North America.”