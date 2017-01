Samsung turns to LG Display for LCD panel supply

© Gajus Dreamstime

South Korean tech giant, Samsung, is reportedly in talks with LG Display regarding a possible LCD panel supply deal for Samsung’s TVs.

Kim Hyun-suk, head of Samsung's TV business, told South Korea' Yonhap News Agency during CES that while there are no specifics decided yet – the companies are deliberating on the matter both carefully and seriously, according to a Reuters report. As Evertiq has previously reported , the TV panel JV between Foxconn and Sharp will stop supplying LCD panels to Samsung as the parent company Hon Hai is looking to help Sharp make a comeback and bring new life to its TV business.Currently, there is no supply agreement between Samsung’s TV business and LG Display as its sister companies compete’s with Samsung on said market, the report concludes.