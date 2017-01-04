© ford - CEO Mark Fields to the left

Ford scraps plans for Mexican plant - invests in US manufacturing

Ford cancelling its plans for the new – USD 1.6 billion – plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. The automaker will instead invest USD 700 million to expand its Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan.

The USD 700 million aims to expand the Michigan plant into a factory that will build high-tech autonomous and electric vehicles along with the Mustang and Lincoln Continental. According to the company the expansion will create 700 direct new jobs.



This is a part of Ford’s USD 4.5 billion investment in electrified vehicles by 2020, in which the company aims to offer greater fuel efficiency, capability and power across its vehicle lineup. The plans are part of the company’s expansion to be an auto and a mobility company, including a force in electrified and autonomous vehicles.



“As more and more consumers around the world become interested in electrified vehicles, Ford is committed to being a leader in providing consumers with a broad range of electrified vehicles, services and solutions that make people’s lives better,” said Mark Fields, Ford president and CEO. “Our investments and expanding lineup reflect our view that global offerings of electrified vehicles will exceed gasoline-powered vehicles within the next 15 years.”



Ford is focusing its EV plan on its areas of strength – electrifying its most popular, high-volume commercial vehicles, trucks, SUVs and performance vehicles.



To support the new era of vehicles, Ford is adding 700 direct new U.S. jobs and investing USD 700 million during the next four years, creating the new Manufacturing Innovation Center at its Flat Rock Assembly Plant. Employees there will build the all-new small utility vehicle with extended battery range as well as the fully autonomous vehicle – along with the Mustang and Lincoln Continental.