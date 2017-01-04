© aydindurdu dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 04, 2017
Intel looking for a piece of HERE
US chipmaker Intel has sought approval to acquire a stake in Nokia’s former mapping firm HERE – now controlled by a group of German car makers.
In a filling to the German cartel office, Intel is seeking an indirect stake in the mapping firm – which is controlled by Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen, as reported by Reuters.
According to the report Intel has declined to comment on the matter while HERE has not responded. It is currently still unknown the size of the stake which Intel has sought.
