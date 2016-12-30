© kuka © midea

Midea’s take-over of Kuka gets US clearance

The US government authorities CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States) and DDTC (Directorate of Defense Trade Controls) have cleared Midea’s take-over of Kuka Aktiengesellschaft.

The take-over will be by MECCA International (BVI) Limited, a subsidiary of Midea Group Co., Ltd. With this clearence, all closing conditions of the EUR 4.5 billion offer have been met.



The settlement of the tender offer can be expected in the first half of January 2017, Kuka writes in a statement.