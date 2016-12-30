© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

OEM International acquires Sitek-Palvelu Oy

Swedish technology trading group, OEM International has signed an agreement to acquire all shares in Finnish company Sitek-Palvelu Oy.

The company, with head office in Jyväskylä in Finland, develops and market products especially for industrial automation and process applications. The company has a yearly turnover of approximately EUR 5 million.



“For more than two decades now, Sitek has built a unique strong market position and we are looking forward to be a part of the future development. Some parts of the product range are the same as OEM are selling on other geographical markets which will give synergy effects. The acquisition will also strengthen our position on the Finnish market,” says Jörgen Zahlin, Managing Director and CEO for OEM International.