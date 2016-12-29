© pichetw dreamstime.com Analysis | December 29, 2016
IC manufacturers using 300mm wafers – less than half using 200mm
Prior to 2008, the 200mm wafer was used in more cases for manufacturing ICs than any other wafer size. However, since 2008, the majority of IC fabrication has taken place on 300mm wafers.
Rankings of IC manufacturers by installed capacity for each of the wafer sizes are shown in in the figure below. The chart also compares in a relative manner the amounts of capacity held by the top 10 leaders.
Looking at the ranking for 300mm wafers, it is not surprising that the list includes only DRAM and NAND flash memory suppliers like Samsung, Micron, SK Hynix, and Toshiba/Western Digital; the world’s five largest pure-play foundries TSMC, GlobalFoundries, UMC, Powerchip, and SMIC; and Intel, the industry’s biggest IC manufacturer (in terms of revenue). These companies offer the types of ICs that benefit most from using the largest wafer size available to best amortize the manufacturing cost per die, and have the means to continue investing large sums of money in new and improved 300mm fab capacity.
The leaders in the 200mm size category consist of pure-play foundries and manufacturers of analog/mixed-signal ICs and microcontrollers.
The ranking for the smaller wafer sizes (i.e., ≤150mm) includes a more diversified group of companies. STMicroelectronics has a huge amount of 150mm wafer capacity at its fab site in Singapore, but the company has been busy converting this production to 200mm wafers. Another STMicroelectronics 150mm fab in Catania, Italy, is also undergoing a conversion to 200mm wafers, with plans for that project to be completed in 2017.
A significant trend regarding the industry’s IC manufacturing base, and a challenging one from the perspective of companies that supply equipment and materials to chip makers, is that as the industry moves IC fabrication onto larger wafers in bigger fabs, the group of IC manufacturers continues to shrink in number (Figure below).
includes pilot- and volume-production-class, but not R&D, fab facilities (IC fabs only). Each member of a JV is counted seperately
Today, there are less than half the number of companies that own and operate 300mm wafer fabs than 200mm fabs. Moreover, the distribution of worldwide 300mm wafer capacity among those manufacturers is becoming increasingly top-heavy.
-----
Images: © IC Insights
Looking at the ranking for 300mm wafers, it is not surprising that the list includes only DRAM and NAND flash memory suppliers like Samsung, Micron, SK Hynix, and Toshiba/Western Digital; the world’s five largest pure-play foundries TSMC, GlobalFoundries, UMC, Powerchip, and SMIC; and Intel, the industry’s biggest IC manufacturer (in terms of revenue). These companies offer the types of ICs that benefit most from using the largest wafer size available to best amortize the manufacturing cost per die, and have the means to continue investing large sums of money in new and improved 300mm fab capacity.
The leaders in the 200mm size category consist of pure-play foundries and manufacturers of analog/mixed-signal ICs and microcontrollers.
The ranking for the smaller wafer sizes (i.e., ≤150mm) includes a more diversified group of companies. STMicroelectronics has a huge amount of 150mm wafer capacity at its fab site in Singapore, but the company has been busy converting this production to 200mm wafers. Another STMicroelectronics 150mm fab in Catania, Italy, is also undergoing a conversion to 200mm wafers, with plans for that project to be completed in 2017.
A significant trend regarding the industry’s IC manufacturing base, and a challenging one from the perspective of companies that supply equipment and materials to chip makers, is that as the industry moves IC fabrication onto larger wafers in bigger fabs, the group of IC manufacturers continues to shrink in number (Figure below).
includes pilot- and volume-production-class, but not R&D, fab facilities (IC fabs only). Each member of a JV is counted seperately
Today, there are less than half the number of companies that own and operate 300mm wafer fabs than 200mm fabs. Moreover, the distribution of worldwide 300mm wafer capacity among those manufacturers is becoming increasingly top-heavy.
-----
Images: © IC Insights
Midea’s take-over of Kuka gets US clearance The US government authorities CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States)...
OEM International acquires Sitek-Palvelu Oy Swedish technology trading group, OEM International has signed an agreement to acquire...
Ruwel: Inner-layer production completely destroyed As bad as the news from Ruwel in Geldern may be, there are still positive things to report. But let's start with the beginning.
IC manufacturers using 300mm wafers – less than half using 200mm Prior to 2008, the 200mm wafer was used in more cases for manufacturing ICs than any...
Oculus acquires Danish eye tracking startup Oculus has reportedly acquired a company specialised in eye tracking technology – technology...
Ruwel’s manufacturing plant destroyed by fire On December 27 a fire caused great damage at the Ruwel factory in Geldern, Germany
Innokas Medical to manufacture GrainSense’s measurement device Innokas Medical has recently signed a cooperation agreement with Finnish company...
Harju Elekter Group signes a large volume contract Harju Elekter Group won the procurement for the supply of substations held by one of...
Qualcomm, Ericsson and SK Telecom collaborate on 5G NR trials Qualcomm subsidiary, Qualcomm Technologies, along side Ericsson and SK Telecom...
Apple asks Foxconn for help with expanding in Southeast Asia Apple has reportedly partnered with Foxconn to aid the Cupertino company to expand to...
Tesla and Panasonic to begin manufacturing solar cells and modules in Buffalo Tesla and Panasonic have finalised an agreement to begin the manufacturing of...
Kitron signs contract worth NOK 300 million Norwegian EMS provider Kitron has signed an agreement with an industrial supplier. The potential...
BAE Systems to deliver vehicle mounted mortar systems to Swedish Army BAE Systems has received a 575 million SEK (USD 68 million) contract for the installation of...
Total memory market forecast to increase 10% in 2017 After two years of decline, firming ASPs for DRAM and NAND flash will boost overall...
Eltek to sell its share in Kubatronik-Leiterplatten GmbH Israeli PCB manufacturer, Eltek Ltd., has signed a definitive agreement for the sale of all the...
3D printing and its growing importance Dual material printing, flexible material printing – ready to go 3D printed PCB’s. The...
A simple Christmas Wish Instead of distributing Christmas presents, the team here at Evertiq has decided to support entrepreneurship in India this year; to encourage self-help to create a better world for future generations.
North American PCB book-to-bill ratio falls but sales growth resumed The North American PCB book-to-bill ratio fell below parity, to 0.99, while sales...
Nokia files more patent suits against Apple Nokia has filed further complaints alleging that Apple products infringe a number of...
Enics Lohja received the IRIS certification EMS provider Enics' business unit in Lohja, Finland has received the International Railway Industry...
Nokia sues Apple for patent infringement Nokia has filed a number of complaints against Apple in Germany and the US, alleging...
DACH PCB market felt the pressure in October 2016 The October 2016 sales figures reported by PCB manufacturers in the DACH region (Germany...
AIT to acquire KUKA Systems Aerospace North America Advanced Integration Technology (AIT) has agreed to acquire KUKA Systems Aerospace North...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments