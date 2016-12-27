© tesla-motors

Tesla and Panasonic to begin manufacturing solar cells and modules in Buffalo

Tesla and Panasonic have finalised an agreement to begin the manufacturing of photovoltaic (PV) cells and modules at the Buffalo, New York factory.

These PV cells and modules will be used to produce solar panels in the non-solar roof products. When production of the solar roof begins, Tesla will also incorporate Panasonic's cells into the many kinds of solar glass tile roofs that Tesla will be manufacturing. All of these solar products will work with Tesla’s energy storage products, Powerwall and Powerpack. Production of the first PV modules will begin in summer 2017, and will ramp to 1 Gigawatt of module production by 2019, Tesla states in a press release.



As Tesla and Panasonic begin production, Buffalo will continue to expand Tesla’s American manufacturing base and create thousands of new jobs in the coming years, the press release continues.



Tesla also reaffirms SolarCity’s commitment to create over 1'400 jobs in Buffalo—including more than 500 manufacturing jobs. Panasonic will also work with Tesla on developing PV next generation technology at SolarCity’s facility in Fremont, California.



As part of the agreement, Panasonic will cover required capital costs in Buffalo and Tesla is making a long-term purchase commitment from Panasonic. The collaboration extends the established relationship between Tesla and Panasonic, which includes the production of electric vehicle and grid storage battery cells at the Tesla Gigafactory.