© BAE Systems

BAE Systems to deliver vehicle mounted mortar systems to Swedish Army

BAE Systems has received a 575 million SEK (USD 68 million) contract for the installation of vehicle mounted mortar systems on Swedish Army CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicles.

The installation of the company’s mortar system, known as Mjölner (Thor’s hammer in Norse mythology), on 40 CV90s aims to considerably increase the indirect fire capability of the vehicles to support mechanized battalions.



“The delivery of the Mjölner solution to the Swedish Army allows it to field a capability well adapted for the CV90 while enhancing the fleet’s firepower,” said Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, managing director of BAE Systems Hägglunds.



The contract was issued by the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV), with first deliveries scheduled to take place in the first quarter of 2019.



CV90 is a family of Swedish tracked combat vehicles designed for FMV by BAE Systems Hägglunds and BAE Systems Bofors, which provides the vehicle’s turrets. More than 4.5 million engineering hours has contributed to the development of this advanced vehicle. The Swedish version is outfitted with a turret equipped with a 40 mm autocannon.