© eskymaks dreamstime.com PCB | December 23, 2016
North American PCB book-to-bill ratio falls but sales growth resumed
The North American PCB book-to-bill ratio fell below parity, to 0.99, while sales resumed slow but positive growth in November.
Total North American PCB shipments in November 2016 were up 0.6% compared to the same month last year. Year-to-date as of November, shipment growth is up 2.6%. Compared to the preceding month, November shipments increased 1.0%.
PCB bookings in November decreased 5.4% year-on-year, reducing year-to-date bookings growth to -0.6%. Compared to the previous month, orders in November 2016 were down by 3.8%.
“North American PCB orders have been more volatile than usual in the second half of 2016, causing volatility in the book-to-bill ratio,” said Sharon Starr, IPC’s director of market research. “Year-on-year growth in both orders and sales has been trending gradually downward since last spring’s minor recovery but, based on the mostly positive book-to-bill ratios of the last few months, modest sales growth seems likely to resume in early 2017,” she added.
-----
Images: © IPC
PCB bookings in November decreased 5.4% year-on-year, reducing year-to-date bookings growth to -0.6%. Compared to the previous month, orders in November 2016 were down by 3.8%.
“North American PCB orders have been more volatile than usual in the second half of 2016, causing volatility in the book-to-bill ratio,” said Sharon Starr, IPC’s director of market research. “Year-on-year growth in both orders and sales has been trending gradually downward since last spring’s minor recovery but, based on the mostly positive book-to-bill ratios of the last few months, modest sales growth seems likely to resume in early 2017,” she added.
-----
Images: © IPC
3D printing and its growing importance Dual material printing, flexible material printing – ready to go 3D printed PCB’s. The...
A simple Christmas Wish Instead of distributing Christmas presents, the team here at Evertiq has decided to support entrepreneurship in India this year; to encourage self-help to create a better world for future generations.
North American PCB book-to-bill ratio falls but sales growth resumed The North American PCB book-to-bill ratio fell below parity, to 0.99, while sales...
Nokia files more patent suits against Apple Nokia has filed further complaints alleging that Apple products infringe a number of...
Enics Lohja received the IRIS certification EMS provider Enics' business unit in Lohja, Finland has received the International Railway Industry...
Nokia sues Apple for patent infringement Nokia has filed a number of complaints against Apple in Germany and the US, alleging...
DACH PCB market felt the pressure in October 2016 The October 2016 sales figures reported by PCB manufacturers in the DACH region (Germany...
AIT to acquire KUKA Systems Aerospace North America Advanced Integration Technology (AIT) has agreed to acquire KUKA Systems Aerospace North...
KSG orders DES line from Schmid German PCB specialist, KSG Leiterplatten GmbH, is expanding its capacity via a new...
A new contract and new client for Norautron Even though norxe is a newcomer in the market for projector applications, the...
Incap specifies its guidance for the year 2016 Full year revenue’s for the Finnish EMS provider, Incap Group, are expected to reach...
Ruag acquires Cyber Security specialist Clearswift The Ruag Defence division is acquiring the British Cyber Security specialist Clearswift...
DACH PCB market growth takes a break The September 2016 sales figures reported by PCB manufacturers in the DACH...
Ericsson to reduce Italian workforce following contract loss The Swedish telecom company is reported considering reducing its Italian workforce by about 1’000...
LPP GmbH is insolvent German PCB manufacturer LPP GmbH, which operates as a subsidiary of Tecnomaster Group...
Softbank invests $1 billion in satellite start-up OneWeb Remember when US President-elect Donald Trump and SoftBank Group Corp.’s CEO, Masayoshi Son, announced that the Japanese company will invest USD 50 billion in the country and create 50’000 jobs – looks like they just...
Abax enters its seventh European market Vehicle telematics company Abax has will extend its business into a new European market by...
Mark Mondello: 'I'm really pleased with our strong first quarter results' EMS provider Jabil Circuit has released its preliminary, unaudited financial results for its...
Jenoptik receives camera order valued at almost €6 million The partners InfraTec GmbH and Jenoptik, who have been working together since 1997, have...
Darekon expands its operations in Haapavesi Finnish EMS-provider, Darekon, has expanded its facilities in Haapavesi, Finland by 1’400...
Kongsberg Automotive plans to close 6 manufacturing facilities On Kongsberg Automotive’s Capital Markets Day in November, the company outlined its plan, among other initiatives, to improve its performance and substantially reduce costs.
Micropack to enhance PCB production capabilities with Orbotech Micropack, an Idian PCB manufacturer, has invested in a Nuvogo 800 Direct Imaging (DI)...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments