Enics Lohja received the IRIS certification

EMS provider Enics' business unit in Lohja, Finland has received the International Railway Industry Standard (IRIS) certification

Jari Utriainen, Director, Quality in Enics Group, says: “The Railway sector's quality, safety and business requirements are extremely rigorous. We have a solid reputation for delivering world-class manufacturing services; focus on quality and continuous improvement. The IRIS certifications in different Enics’ sites only further enhance our commitment in this space, and with the recent addition, we expand Enics’ proven capability to manage railway industry requirements also in Enics Lohja. In Enics, we are committed to driving excellence in our systems and processes and will continue to invest in these also in the future.”



Mikko Lassas, General Manager, Enics Finland and Estonia, adds: “This is an important step for Lohja as it gives credit to our commitment to apply highest quality standards of the railway industry. I am truly proud of my team who has done an excellent job throughout this stringent certification process resulting in Lohja site’s full accreditation. Although this standard is a requirement mainly for the customers in the railway industry, it shows to all of our valued partners that our operations are to a high-quality standard and we are a partner for success.”



IRIS complements the internationally recognized ISO 9001 standard and adds railway specific requirements for the business management system.