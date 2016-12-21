© norxe Electronics Production | December 21, 2016
A new contract and new client for Norautron
Even though norxe is a newcomer in the market for projector applications, the people behind the company are certainly not. The company, located in Fredrikstad in Norwary, was founded by people with previous market experience – who saw an opportunity in the market that was not catered, and went for it.
The norxe products uses technology that – which the company claim – is 4-5 x better than the current LED illuminated projectors, being more durable and requires less maintenance. The company recently launched their first product, the P1, and production ramp-up are scheduled for Q2-2017.
norxe’ projectors are used by professionals within: Simulation, V&R, Medical and Control rooms.
“At norxe we are focusing on our core business and trust the expertise from selected suppliers. For electronics prototyping and manufacturing, Norautron was the obvious choice. We felt ‘at home’ already in our first meeting,” states Kjell Einar Olsen, CEO of norxe.
“Norautron enjoys working with demanding and creative customers. People that trust us who want to benefit from experience and knowledge. We welcome norxe as an inspiring customer,” says Bibbi Stålstrøm, Key Account Manager at Norautron
norxe’ projectors are used by professionals within: Simulation, V&R, Medical and Control rooms.
“At norxe we are focusing on our core business and trust the expertise from selected suppliers. For electronics prototyping and manufacturing, Norautron was the obvious choice. We felt ‘at home’ already in our first meeting,” states Kjell Einar Olsen, CEO of norxe.
“Norautron enjoys working with demanding and creative customers. People that trust us who want to benefit from experience and knowledge. We welcome norxe as an inspiring customer,” says Bibbi Stålstrøm, Key Account Manager at Norautron
Enics Lohja received the IRIS certification EMS provider Enics' business unit in Lohja, Finland has received the International Railway Industry...
Nokia sues Apple for patent infringement Nokia has filed a number of complaints against Apple in Germany and the US, alleging...
DACH PCB market felt the pressure in October 2016 The October 2016 sales figures reported by PCB manufacturers in the DACH region (Germany...
AIT to acquire KUKA Systems Aerospace North America Advanced Integration Technology (AIT) has agreed to acquire KUKA Systems Aerospace North...
KSG orders DES line from Schmid German PCB specialist, KSG Leiterplatten GmbH, is expanding its capacity via a new...
A new contract and new client for Norautron Even though norxe is a newcomer in the market for projector applications, the...
Incap specifies its guidance for the year 2016 Full year revenue’s for the Finnish EMS provider, Incap Group, are expected to reach...
Ruag acquires Cyber Security specialist Clearswift The Ruag Defence division is acquiring the British Cyber Security specialist Clearswift...
DACH PCB market growth takes a break The September 2016 sales figures reported by PCB manufacturers in the DACH...
Ericsson to reduce Italian workforce following contract loss The Swedish telecom company is reported considering reducing its Italian workforce by about 1’000...
LPP GmbH is insolvent German PCB manufacturer LPP GmbH, which operates as a subsidiary of Tecnomaster Group...
Softbank invests $1 billion in satellite start-up OneWeb Remember when US President-elect Donald Trump and SoftBank Group Corp.’s CEO, Masayoshi Son, announced that the Japanese company will invest USD 50 billion in the country and create 50’000 jobs – looks like they just...
Abax enters its seventh European market Vehicle telematics company Abax has will extend its business into a new European market by...
Mark Mondello: 'I'm really pleased with our strong first quarter results' EMS provider Jabil Circuit has released its preliminary, unaudited financial results for its...
Jenoptik receives camera order valued at almost €6 million The partners InfraTec GmbH and Jenoptik, who have been working together since 1997, have...
Darekon expands its operations in Haapavesi Finnish EMS-provider, Darekon, has expanded its facilities in Haapavesi, Finland by 1’400...
Kongsberg Automotive plans to close 6 manufacturing facilities On Kongsberg Automotive’s Capital Markets Day in November, the company outlined its plan, among other initiatives, to improve its performance and substantially reduce costs.
Micropack to enhance PCB production capabilities with Orbotech Micropack, an Idian PCB manufacturer, has invested in a Nuvogo 800 Direct Imaging (DI)...
nkt cables awarded offshore order for Kriegers Flak CGS nkt cables has been awarded a contract by Energinet.dk and German 50Hertz for the...
Global arms industry: USA remains dominant despite decline Sales of arms and military services by the largest arms-producing and military services companies – the SIPRI Top 100 – totalled USD 370.7 billion in 2015 according to SIPRI.
Obducat signs letter of intent regarding a JV with Asian LED player Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of lithography solutions based on nanoimprint...
Dong chooses Nexans subsea cable to link offshore wind farm Danish company Dong Energy Wind Power A/S has contracted Nexans to supply and terminate...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments